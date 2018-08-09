FSU, LSU Reportedly Agree to 2-Game, Neutral-Site CFB Series for 2022 and 2023

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Florida State and LSU have reportedly agreed to a two-game football series to be played in 2022 and 2023 at neutral sites.

According to college football insider Brett McMurphy, the 2022 season will open with the Seminoles and Tigers clashing in New Orleans, and they will also kick off the 2023 campaign in Orlando, Florida.

FSU and LSU are among the most storied and successful programs in college football history.

The Seminoles have officially won three national championships, with their last coming in 2013. The Tigers, meanwhile, are also three-time national champs, and their last came in 2007.

Florida State and LSU have faced off nine times, with FSU holding a 7-2 advantage.

The last time they played was in 1991, when the Seminoles earned a 27-16 victory to win their fourth consecutive game over the Tigers.

Florida State will enter the 2018 season as the No. 19 team in the nation in the Amway Coaches Poll, while LSU is ranked 24th.