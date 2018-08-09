Kawhi Leonard Thanks Gregg Popovich, Spurs in 1st Statement Since Raptors Trade

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Nearly three weeks after getting traded to the Toronto Raptors, small forward Kawhi Leonard released a statement Thursday regarding his departure from the San Antonio Spurs.

As seen in the following tweet courtesy of Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania, Leonard thanked his fans and teammates in San Antonio, as well as Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich:

Leonard wrote, "THANK YOU Pop I'll always be grateful for my growth under your guidance."

