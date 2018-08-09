Kawhi Leonard Thanks Gregg Popovich, Spurs in 1st Statement Since Raptors Trade

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 9, 2018

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2018, file photo, San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) moves the ball up court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, in San Antonio. The absolute unwillingness to answer certain questions is part of the San Antonio Spurs' mystique. The Spurs just don't share much. So there is some unmistakable irony here that when it comes to the obviously fractured relationship between San Antonio and Kawhi Leonard, it's the Spurs who are the ones frustrated by the lack of answers. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

Nearly three weeks after getting traded to the Toronto Raptors, small forward Kawhi Leonard released a statement Thursday regarding his departure from the San Antonio Spurs.

As seen in the following tweet courtesy of Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania, Leonard thanked his fans and teammates in San Antonio, as well as Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich:

Leonard wrote, "THANK YOU Pop I'll always be grateful for my growth under your guidance."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.



Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Jaylen: 'No Question' C's Will Be in Finals

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Jaylen: 'No Question' C's Will Be in Finals

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA, USAB 'Blindsided' by NCAA Rule Changes

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA, USAB 'Blindsided' by NCAA Rule Changes

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Steph: Trump's LeBron Tweet Based in Racism

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Steph: Trump's LeBron Tweet Based in Racism

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Doncic, Ayton ROY Favorites

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Doncic, Ayton ROY Favorites

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report