West Ham Confirm Signing of Lucas Perez on 3-Year Contract from Arsenal

West Ham United have confirmed the signing of Lucas Perez from Arsenal on a three-year contract. 

The Hammers announced the new acquisition on social media:

"I'm very happy to be here at such an historic club," he said to the club's official website. "I'm very excited, as West Ham are giving me the chance to stay in the Premier League and I'm very happy to be part of this new project. West Ham have great fans and play in an amazing stadium, so to sign here brings me great joy. I'm very motivated."

Perez makes the switch to West Ham two years after signing for the Gunners. He spent last season on loan at Deportivo la Coruna.

        

