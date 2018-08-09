Alexis Sanchez Says Manchester United 'Have to Sign Big Players'

TF-Images/Getty Images

Alexis Sanchez has called on Manchester United to "sign big players" ahead of Thursday's transfer deadline and pointed to new Barcelona recruit Arturo Vidal as the calibre of star the club should be targeting.

United have added only midfielder Fred, full-back Diogo Dalot and back-up goalkeeper Lee Grant to their squad this summer, and forward Sanchez believes more signings need to be made if the Red Devils are to compete for major silverware, per Michael Hincks of Sky Sports:

"At United we have to sign big players, with experience. Barcelona just signed Arturo Vidal, who is a great player and my team-mate from Chile. He is an example of the type of players we need to sign in order to win trophies and compete at the highest level."

The most likely addition for United on deadline day is a new centre-back.

Leicester City's Harry Maguire, Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld, Barcelona's Yerry Mina and Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng have all been linked with a move to Old Trafford, but there is a possibility United will be left empty-handed, per BBC Sport's Simon Stone:

According to Fraser Dainton of Sky Sports News, money is a key issue as the Manchester giants "are not keen to be spending over the odds for particular players."

An inactive deadline day would not satisfy Sanchez, who has only been at United since joining from Arsenal back in January.

The Chilean was not at his best in the second half of 2017-18, but having enjoyed a rare summer off and a full pre-season, he could hit the ground running when United start their new Premier League campaign against Leicester City on Friday.

In a largely disappointing tour of the United States for United, Sanchez was a rare bright spark, per football analyst David O'Brien:

As well as addressing potential new signings, the 29-year-old also talked up the impact of Fred, who joined United from Shakhtar Donetsk back in June, per Hincks: "From what I've seen in training, Fred is a player who always wants to get forward, he is always trying to get forward and from a personal point of view I think we'll be able to combine well, and it will be good for my game."