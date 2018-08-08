Bill Snyder on Future as Kansas State HC: 'I Could Go on for Quite Some Time'

Cooper Neill/Associated Press

Age and health concerns are no match for Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder's enthusiasm to remain on the sidelines.

Per Kellis Robinett of the Wichita Eagle, Snyder addressed his future with the school during Kansas State's media day.

“I could go on for quite some time, if I don’t get fired and keep having an impact on the players in my program and my family is comfortable with it," he told reporters. "I don’t see any particular end in sight.”

In February 2017, Snyder announced he had been diagnosed with throat cancer. He remained on the sidelines with the Wildcats last season as he underwent treatment, leading them to an 8-5 record and a win over UCLA in the Cactus Bowl.

Snyder will turn 79 years old on Oct. 7. He is the oldest FBS head coach entering the 2018 season—Ohio's Frank Solich (73) is the only other active coach over the age of 70.

This season will be Snyder's 28th leading Kansas State's football team. He turned the program into a national powerhouse during his first stint as head coach from 1989-2005, leading the school to its first Big 12 title in 2003 and two trips to the Fiesta Bowl.

Since returning to Kansas State in 2009, Snyder has guided the team to seven winning seasons and a second Big 12 championship in 2012. He is the school's all-time leader with 210 career victories.