Bayern Munich Transfer News: Jerome Boateng Reportedly Wants PSG Move

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng reportedly prefers a move to Paris Saint-Germain over Manchester United.

According to Le Parisien (h/t Get French Football News), the Bundesliga champions have reduced their asking price for the 29-year-old from €60 million (£54 million) and are now willing to offload him for €45 million (£40 million).

The centre-back has also attracted interest from Juventus and Manchester City but wants to join Thomas Tuchel's side, per that report.

Boateng has already informed Manchester United he is not interested in signing for them, according to Sport Bild's Christian Falk:

The Red Devils are keen to strengthen their defence and are also considering Yerry Mina, Toby Alderweireld and Harry Maguire. However, they will only make a signing if clubs lower their demands, according to ESPN FC's Rob Dawson.

Samuel Luckhurst at the Manchester Evening News offered his view:

Boateng does appear likely to leave the Allianz Arena this summer. Alex Shaw at ESPN FC explained why Bayern may be willing to sell:

Bayern Munich chief executive officer Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has spoken of talks between Boateng's agent and the French side.

"There has been no contact with PSG," he said, per ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson. "Neither has a fee or anything monetary been discussed. I know that Jerome's agents are in contact with Paris - a final decision has yet to be made, though."

Boateng has enjoyed a trophy-laden career and has won six Bundesliga titles and the UEFA Champions League during his time with Bayern. He was also part of the Germany squad which won the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

He's been at the German side since 2011 and may feel the time is right for a new challenge. Boateng looked far from his best at the 2018 World Cup as Die Mannschaft failed to make it out of the group stages.

Injuries look to have taken their toll on Boateng, but he remains a vastly-experienced centre-back who has strong leadership skills.

PSG would welcome extra cover in defence particularly with 33-year-old Thiago Silva heading to the end of his career. He could be a useful addition to the squad as they aim for glory in the Champions League next season.