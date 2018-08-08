Manchester City Transfer News: Oleksandr Zinchenko's Wolves Deal Reportedly Near

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Manchester City midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko is reportedly on the verge of completing a permanent transfer to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

ESPN FC's Peter O'Rourke reported the transfer is close to being finalised, and the two clubs reached a £16 million agreement over his price earlier in the summer.

It seems likely the move will be completed before Thursday's transfer deadline, with Wolves looking to build on a busy summer of spending that's already seen them sign Rui Patricio, Joao Moutinho and Adama Traore.

Zinchenko joined City from Russian club Ufa in 2016 as one of the most promising attacking midfielders in Europe but impressed largely at left-back under Pep Guardiola last season.

The return to fitness of Benjamin Mendy and Fabian Delph ahead of this season means it's unlikely the Ukrainian youngster will get the same chances in that role and may instead fight for a spot at Molineux.

The Mirror's Alex Richards reported on the speculation surrounding the potential deal in late July, although it was evident then as it is now that Zinchenko was the one holding up a deal:

Despite the ridiculous depth in resources at the Etihad Stadium, the 21-year-old took the opportunities he was afforded in defence and proved himself to be an all-round competent footballer, not just a midfielder by trade.

What's more, the Ukrainian may not be eager to move to the west Midlands based on Wolves' intentions to keep him in his converted position of left-back, as suggested by the Mirror's David Anderson:

It's in midfield that Zinchenko first made a name for himself, and therefore that may be the position he wants to excel in. Whether that's at the Etihad or another location is yet to be decided, but the chances in City's midfield makeup are likely to be slim.

While he may be young, Zinchenko showed last season with some buccaneering performances on the flank that he has a certain swagger about him, as demonstrated to Copa 90 in pre-season:

City have accepted Wolves' offer for the player and a last-minute move is on the verge of completion, but Zinchenko will be the one to decide his fate.