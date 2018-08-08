2018 NBA Schedule Rumors: LeBron James, Lakers to Open Season vs. Blazers

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 8, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: Head coach Tyronn Lue (L) of the Cleveland Cavaliers talks with LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers after a quarterfinal game of the 2018 NBA Summer League between the Lakers and the Detroit Pistons at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

LeBron James will reportedly make his Los Angeles Lakers regular-season debut Oct. 18 with a road game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer first reported the schedule update Wednesday.

                        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

