Report: Chelsea Trigger Kepa Arrizabalaga's £71.6M Release Clause

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistAugust 8, 2018

BILBAO, SPAIN - MAY 20: Kepa Arrizabalaga of Athletic Club reacts during the La Liga match between Athletic Club and RCD Espanyol at San Mames Stadium on May 20, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)
Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Chelsea are reportedly on the verge of signing Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga after triggering his £71.6 million release clause on Wednesday.

According to the Guardian's Dominic Fifield, the Spanish stopper is on his way to London to complete the move to Stamford Bridge:

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.    

Related

    Lopetegui to Demand Huge Madrid Signing If Kovacic Leaves

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Lopetegui to Demand Huge Madrid Signing If Kovacic Leaves

    Evening Standard
    via Evening Standard

    Rooney: Man Utd Need Two More Signings for Title Bid

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Rooney: Man Utd Need Two More Signings for Title Bid

    Sky Sports
    via Sky Sports

    After Neymar, Do Barca's Transfers Make Sense?

    World Football logo
    World Football

    After Neymar, Do Barca's Transfers Make Sense?

    Richard Fitzpatrick
    via Bleacher Report

    Behind the Curtain on Emery’s Arsenal Revolution

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Behind the Curtain on Emery’s Arsenal Revolution

    Tom Williams
    via Bleacher Report