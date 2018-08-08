Report: Chelsea Trigger Kepa Arrizabalaga's £71.6M Release Clause

Report: Chelsea Trigger Kepa Arrizabalaga's £71.6M Release ClauseAugust 8, 2018
Chelsea are reportedly on the verge of signing Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga after triggering his £71.6 million release clause on Wednesday.
According to the Guardian's Dominic Fifield, the Spanish stopper is on his way to London to complete the move to Stamford Bridge:
Dominic Fifield @domfifield
Kepa's £71.6m release clause was apparently triggered at 9.22am Spanish time this morning. He is now on his way to London to sign for #CFC...
