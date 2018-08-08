Cesar Hernandez Gets Wild Little League HR on Bunt vs. Diamondbacks

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Sometimes in baseball you score runs on homers that go nearly 500 feet. If the defense is bad enough, though, you can get home on a bunt that goes only a few feet.

Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Cesar Hernandez scored Tuesday after two errors following his eighth-inning bunt:

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Jake Diekman was the first to throw it away, but right fielder Steven Souza Jr. followed it up with a throw well over the third baseman. In Little League, they usually call that an inside-the-park home run, but in the box score, it was nothing but two errors.

For a Phillies team trying to hold on to the National League East lead, it'll take runs any way it can get them.