Cesar Hernandez Gets Wild Little League HR on Bunt vs. Diamondbacks

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 8, 2018

Philadelphia Phillies' Cesar Hernandez watches his single during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Sometimes in baseball you score runs on homers that go nearly 500 feet. If the defense is bad enough, though, you can get home on a bunt that goes only a few feet.

Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Cesar Hernandez scored Tuesday after two errors following his eighth-inning bunt:

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Jake Diekman was the first to throw it away, but right fielder Steven Souza Jr. followed it up with a throw well over the third baseman. In Little League, they usually call that an inside-the-park home run, but in the box score, it was nothing but two errors.

For a Phillies team trying to hold on to the National League East lead, it'll take runs any way it can get them.

