Cesar Hernandez Gets Wild Little League HR on Bunt vs. Diamondbacks

Cesar Hernandez Gets Wild Little League HR on Bunt vs. DiamondbacksAugust 8, 2018
Sometimes in baseball you score runs on homers that go nearly 500 feet. If the defense is bad enough, though, you can get home on a bunt that goes only a few feet.
Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Cesar Hernandez scored Tuesday after two errors following his eighth-inning bunt:
NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly
A Little League home run for Cesar! We'll take it. The Phillies lead 2-0. https://t.co/JawX2uHRjH
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Jake Diekman was the first to throw it away, but right fielder Steven Souza Jr. followed it up with a throw well over the third baseman. In Little League, they usually call that an inside-the-park home run, but in the box score, it was nothing but two errors.
For a Phillies team trying to hold on to the National League East lead, it'll take runs any way it can get them.
