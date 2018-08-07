Chelsea Transfer News: Milan Reportedly Negotiating for Tiemoue Bakayoko

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Serie A giants Milan are reportedly in "advanced negotiations" for Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, eyeing a loan with an option to purchase.

Sky Italia (h/t Football Italia) reported the news, adding general manager Leonardo has made it clear the club can't afford to bring in a big-money signing.

Leonardo made the comments discussing Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, one of their supposed midfield targets, per AS:

"In light of Financial Fair Play we won't be signing a top midfielder. If we can find a way - within the rules - to pull off a miracle and sign a player who will bring a lot to the team then we'll try to do it. But we may not be able to. The deal we already did gives us a lot and stays within the rules, but it's very difficult to do again. Milinkovic-Savic is a dream for many teams, unfortunately right now dreaming about a player who is worth so much is not possible for us. Even a year ago when I was asked to choose one Serie A player [Milan wanted] he was the one I picked. He's the complete modern midfielder, but it's not financially possible for us to sign him."

Bakayoko could be a cheaper alternative, providing a loan deal with an option can be made. The former Monaco man only joined the Blues last summer, but he's been a flop in the English capital and isn't regarded as someone who would suit the playing style of new coach Maurizio Sarri.

He hasn't made a great impression in pre-season so far:

This could be a deal that suits all parties: Milan would address their midfield depth without spending money they don't have, and Bakayoko's chances of finding playing time would be far greater in the Milan.

Meanwhile, Chelsea would clear the midfielder off their books, getting rid of a player who no longer seems to have a future at the club. They spent big on his potential a year ago, but with a new manager in charge, some turnover was always expected.

Chelsea have until Thursday to find a potential replacement. The Serie A transfer window stays open past the Premier League's deadline, however, so a deal for Bakayoko could still be completed after that.