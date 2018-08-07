PSG Transfer News: Latest on N'Golo Kante, Alex Sandro Rumours, More

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly "accepted" they're not likely to sign Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante this summer but remain hopeful of landing Juventus full-back Alex Sandro.

ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson spoke to a club source about Les Parisiens' plans for the rest of summer, and that source confirmed the priority in midfield is a new contract for Adrien Rabiot, as both Kante and Borussia Dortmund's Julian Weigl are not expected to leave their respective teams.

In defence, sources say both Sandro and Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng have "loosely agreed terms" with the Ligue 1 champions, but it remains to be seen whether their clubs will sanction a sale. PSG are willing to spend €100 million on the two, per Johnson.

