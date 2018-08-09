Odds for Top College Football Teams to Pull Off an Undefeated Season

0 of 7

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Ending a season undefeated doesn't guarantee a national championship, but every college football team enters the 2018 season hoping to do so.

For several of the nation's most respected programs, how likely is that to happen?

We've highlighted the seven schools OddsShark lists with odds better than +2500 to win the national championship and pegged the chances of an undefeated year.

The definition of undefeated can vary between the 12-game regular season, the 13-game stretch with the conference championship or the 15-game all-inclusive total with a national title. We're focused on the whole shebang.

If any of these programs pull it off, they'll supplant UCF—the real* national champion of 2017—as the latest to finish undefeated.