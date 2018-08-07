Lawyer: Courtney Smith Is 'Cautiously Optimistic' over Urban Meyer Investigation

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Courtney Smith's attorney, Julia Leveridge, suggested Tuesday her client is hopeful Ohio State's investigation into head football coach Urban Meyer's handling of domestic violence allegations made against Smith's ex-husband and former wide receivers coach Zach Smith in 2015 will yield positive results.

According to ESPN.com, Leveridge said the following about the investigation:

"Ms. Smith is cautiously optimistic that The Ohio State University's investigative committee will determine if proper reporting protocol was followed upon learning of the ongoing, abuse allegations against Zach Smith. We believe the University must prioritize the safety and well-being of others above all else. While The Ohio State University has never contacted Ms. Smith to discuss these allegations, she will fully cooperate with the university's current investigation."

Meyer is currently on administrative leave as Ohio State determines if he had knowledge of the allegations against Smith and whether he took proper action.

At Big Ten media days last month, Meyer told reporters he had no previous knowledge of the 2015 allegations made by Courtney Smith against Zach Smith.

However, in an interview with Brett McMurphy, Courtney Smith said she had conversations about the situation with Meyer's wife, Shelley Meyer.

Smith specifically described one conversation in which Shelley Meyer suggested she was going to tell Urban Meyer about the allegations: "Shelley said she was going to have to tell Urban. I said, 'That's fine. You should tell Urban.' I know Shelley did everything she could."

While Smith couldn't confirm for certain that Urban Meyer knew about the alleged 2015 incident, she told Stadium that she felt he was likely aware: "I do believe he knew, and instead he chose to help the abuser and enable the abuser and believe whatever story Zach was telling everybody."

Last week, Meyer released a lengthy statement in which he said he "failed" in telling reporters that he didn't know about the allegations:

Zach Smith was fired as Ohio State wide receivers coach last month after he was charged with criminal trespassing while dropping his children off at his ex-wife's home and an Ohio judge deemed him an "imminent danger" to Courtney Smith.

Per McMurphy, Leveridge said Courtney Smith will "fully cooperate" with the investigation into Meyer and added that Smith "would like to set the record straight in terms of the misinformation that has been circulating."

Offensive coordinator Ryan Day is serving as Ohio State's acting head coach during the investigation into Meyer.

McMurphy reported Monday that Ohio State announced it expects to conclude the Meyer investigation "within 14 days."