College Football Teams with Absurdly Weak Nonconference Schedules

1 of 11

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Alabama Crimson Tide

vs. Louisville (in Orlando), vs. Arkansas State, vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, vs. The Citadel

It's common for Alabama to face three cupcakes in nonconference play, but the Crimson Tide typically at least face one quality foe in the season opener. Three years ago, it was Wisconsin. The year after that, they began the year against USC. Last season was the huge showdown with Florida State. Louisville, though? It's a stiffer test than awaits any team in this top 10, but it's a weak start by 'Bama standards.

Georgia Bulldogs

vs. Austin Peay, vs. Middle Tennessee, vs. Massachusetts, vs. Georgia Tech

It's highly unlikely that a nonconference loss will be what keeps Georgia from getting back to the national championship. The Bulldogs play four home games outside of the SEC schedule, and three of them should be over by halftime. The only moderate challenge is the annual showdown with Georgia Tech, but UGA won at GT by a 31-point margin last year.

Minnesota Golden Gophers

vs. New Mexico State, vs. Fresno State, vs. Miami (Ohio)

Five Big Ten teams landed in the top 10, and there's a strong case to be made that Minnesota should be the league's sixth representative, as the Golden Gophers neither leave home nor face a Power Five squad. However, Fresno State ought to be one of the better Group of Five teams this season, and Miami (Ohio) is a stronger second-weakest opponent than those in our top 10.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

vs. Missouri State, vs. South Alabama, vs. Boise State

Factor in the first two Big 12 games—vs. Texas Tech, at Kansas—and there's a great chance Oklahoma State enters October with a 5-0 record. The first two games against Missouri State and South Alabama are about as easy as it gets. The Boise State battle is much more of a question mark, though, and more than enough to keep the Cowboys out of the top 10.

Texas State Bobcats

at Rutgers, vs. Texas Southern, at UTSA, vs. New Mexico State

This schedule consists of one FCS school, two of the 20 worst FBS teams and one game against possibly the worst Power Five team. If Texas, Texas A&M or Texas Christian had this schedule, it'd be a lock for four wins. But because Texas State isn't good and may well lose three of these four games, it would feel wrong to call it one of the easiest schedules.