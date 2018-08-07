Marc Stein: Carmelo Anthony Still Intends to Sign Contract with Houston Rockets

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 7, 2018

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony pauses during the team''s NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oklahoma City. Anthony plans to opt in and take the $28 million he is due next season. The New York Times first reported the 34-year-old Anthony's decision to bypass the chance to become a free agent. A person with knowledge of details confirmed Anthony's choice to The Associated Press on Friday night, June 22. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the situation publicly. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Free-agent forward Carmelo Anthony is reportedly still expected to sign with the Houston Rockets after clearing waivers last week.

On Monday, Marc Stein of the New York Times reported Anthony, who was waived by the Atlanta Hawks after they acquired him in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder, has been in Africa with the National Basketball Players Association, preventing him from officially joining the Rockets.

Anthony made an appearance at the 2018 NBA Africa Game, which was the showcase event of the Basketball Without Borders Africa camp in South Africa.

The 34-year-old Syracuse product is looking to bounce back after failing to find a comfort zone in his only campaign with the Thunder. He averaged a career-low 16.2 points while shooting a career-worst 40.4 percent from the field.

His expected signing with the Rockets will thrust him into a similar situation, though.

After playing alongside Russell Westbrook and Paul George in OKC, he'll join a Houston roster led by reigning MVP James Harden and star point guard Chris Paul.

Last month, Harden downplayed concerns Anthony would struggle to find a niche if he joined the Rockets, telling reporters:

"Myself and Chris and our entire coaching staff, we communicate every single day making sure guys are in good places. Obviously there's a lot of egos. There's a lot of talent. Someone has to sacrifice to get where we want to go. Everybody in the world knows what Carmelo brings, how gifted and talented he is. He still has a lot more to go. If he comes come to the Rockets, we'll get the best out of him."

If Carmelo returns to form and Paul stays healthy after missing Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals last season with a strained hamstring, the Rockets would be a serious threat to the Golden State Warriors' reign of dominance.

That said, the margin for error is even smaller in the West following LeBron James' move to the Los Angeles Lakers. So Houston can't afford another down year from Anthony or it'll risk falling behind in its championship pursuit.

