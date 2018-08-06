Ohio State Fans Rally at Stadium to Support Urban Meyer Amid Investigation

Annie Rice/Associated Press

Some Ohio State fans decided to spend their Monday evening rallying in support of head football coach Urban Meyer after he was placed on paid administrative leave during an investigation into what he knew and how he handled domestic violence allegations against former assistant coach Zach Smith.

Ari Wasserman of The Athletic and Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors shared images of fans at the north rotunda of Ohio Stadium with signs supporting the coach and criticizing coverage of the situation:

According to James Grega Jr. of Eleven Warriors, "just north of about 200 people" were in attendance.

Jackie Orozco of ABC 6 in Columbus previously reported on the planned rally, noting Ohio State fan Jeff Hamms organized it on his Facebook page. The report noted Hamms is from Myrtle Beach and came to Columbus for the rally.

"A peaceful rally at Ohio State University for Coach Urban Meyer just because I thought, I was thinking there's been so much negative press with Coach Meyer,” Hamms said of his plans on his Facebook page.

Hope pointed out there was at least one notable attendee at the rally, the father of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who attended Ohio State:

The NFL previously suspended Ezekiel Elliott six games for violating its personal conduct policy following an investigation into domestic violence allegations.

This isn't the only way some Buckeyes fans have pledged their support to Meyer, as a "Save Urban Meyer" petition launched on Change.org had more than 28,000 signatures by the time of Monday's rally.

Ohio State fired Smith on July 23 after college football reporter Brett McMurphy reported on his Facebook page that Courtney Smith, Zach Smith's ex-wife, filed a domestic violence civil protection order against the former wide receivers coach.

McMurphy later reported Courtney Smith said she had texted the wives of Ohio State coaches—including Meyer's wife, Shelley—about the abuse.

Meyer publicly denied knowledge of domestic violence allegations against Smith from 2015 while speaking at Big Ten media days but later released a statement explaining that he followed proper protocols when learning of the allegations.

Meyer said he erred at Big Ten media days and wasn't prepared for questions regarding the subject:

Ohio State has since announced the investigation will be completed within 14 days, per McMurphy.