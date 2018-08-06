Courtney Smith Wants to Cooperate with Ohio State's Urban Meyer Investigation

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Courtney Smith would cooperate with the Ohio State University investigation into allegations against her ex-husband, former Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith, if approached by those connected to the inquiry.

"While The Ohio State University has never contacted Ms. Smith to discuss these allegations, she will fully cooperate with the university’s current investigation," Julia Leveridge, Smith's attorney, said in a statement to college football writer Brett McMurphy. "We would like to set the record straight in terms of the misinformation that has been circulating."

Ohio State placed head football coach Urban Meyer on paid administrative leave on Aug. 1 and launched the investigation to determine his knowledge of and actions related to allegations of domestic violence involving Zach Smith from October 2015.

Police in Powell, Ohio, responded twice to Courtney Smith's home that month. The first time was to look into a dispute between Zach and Courtney and the second was connected to a stalking complaint.

During this year's Big Ten media days, Meyer told reporters he hadn't been made aware of the allegations until recently. However, Courtney Smith told McMurphy she spoke with wives of Ohio State coaches, including Shelley Meyer, about the alleged abuse.

Following McMurphy's report, Meyer released a statement saying he initially misspoke during Big Ten media days and that he had reported the domestic violence allegations against Smith to the necessary parties:

Zach Smith gave an interview Friday to 105.7 The Zone in Columbus, Ohio, denying he abused his ex-wife. He also said Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith was aware of the claims after Powell police notified the university.

Ohio State fired Smith from his position as wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator after a judge granted Courtney a personal protection order, which prevents Zach from coming within 500 feet.

According to McMurphy, Ohio State said Sunday it expects its investigation into the situation to be completed within 14 days.

Offensive coordinator Ryan Day is serving as Ohio State's interim head coach as the Buckeyes prepare for their Sept. 1 opener against the Oregon State Beavers.