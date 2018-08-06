13 UNC Football Players to Miss Games After Self-Reported NCAA Violation

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Thirteen North Carolina football players will miss games this season after the school self-reported a secondary violation in July when it was discovered players were selling shoes, the school announced Monday (via The All-American).

According to UNC's statement, offensive lineman Brian Anderson, defensive end Malik Carney, wide receiver Beau Corrales, defensive end Tomon Fox, defensive end Tyrone Hopper, offensive lineman Quiron Johnson, linebacker Malik Robinson, quarterback Chazz Surratt and offensive lineman Jordan Tucker have all been suspended four games.

Defensive backs Tre Shaw and Greg Ross were banned two games apiece, while quarterback Jack Davidson and offensive lineman Jonah Melton will miss one game.

"I am certainly upset by our players' actions and how their choices reflect on them, our program and the University," head coach Larry Fedora said. "These young men knew the rules and are being held responsible for the poor choices they have made. Accountability is an important core principle in this program. We will learn from this and aim to do better in the future.”

With the exception of Carney and Fox—whose suspensions will be staggered because they play the same position—players will start serving their punishments when UNC opens its season against the California Golden Bears on Sept. 1.

The most notable ban belongs to Surratt—who has been competing for the Tar Heels' starting quarterback job alongside Nathan Elliott.

But now that he'll be out until UNC travels to South Florida for a showdown with the Miami Hurricanes on Sept. 27, the job should belong to Elliott by default.

In five appearances last season, Elliott completed 51.4 percent of his passes for 925 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed 47 times for 134 yards and a score.