Ohio State Announces Urban Meyer Investigation Will Be Finished Within 14 Days

Annie Rice/Associated Press

Ohio State announced Sunday it plans on wrapping up its investigation into head football coach Urban Meyer "within 14 days," according to college football writer Brett McMurphy.

"Ohio State is committed to a thorough and complete investigation," the school said. "We look forward to sharing the results of this investigation & any action the university may take."



Ohio State placed Meyer on paid administrative leave while it looks into whether he was aware of domestic violence allegations against former assistant coach Zach Smith in 2015.

Police were called to the residence of Smith's then-estranged wife Courtney in 2015: once in October to respond to a report of domestic violence involving Smith and Courtney, and then again in November for a complaint of stalking.

Meyer told reporters during this year's Big Ten media days he didn't have knowledge of the 2015 allegations. However, McMurphy spoke with Courtney, who said she had discussed the allegations with wives of Ohio State coaches, including Shelley Meyer.

Meyer released a statement Friday saying he misspoke during Big Ten media days and that he had taken the necessary steps to report the allegations against Smith to his superiors:

During an interview with 105.7 The Zone in Columbus, Ohio, Smith denied abusing his ex-wife and said that Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith was aware of the allegations. Smith said the director pulled him off a recruiting trip to bring him to Columbus and discuss the situation.

Ohio State fired Smith in July after a judge granted Courtney an order of protection against Smith that prevents him from coming within 500 feet of her.

Regardless of the outcome, the school's targeted end date of the investigation into Meyer would likely figure out his future at Ohio State before the Buckeyes begin the 2018 season. They kick off the year Sept. 1 against the Oregon State Beavers.