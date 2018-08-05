Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils Reportedly Prepare Harry Maguire Bid

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IAugust 5, 2018

SAMARA, RUSSIA - JULY 07: Harry Maguire of England is seen during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Quarter Final match between Sweden and England at Samara Arena on July 7, 2018 in Samara, Russia. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly set to make a bid for Leicester City centre-back Harry Maguire before the close of the Premier League transfer window on Thursday.

The England international has emerged as manager Jose Mourinho's top target ahead of Tottenham Hotpur's Toby Alderweireld and Barcelona's Yerry Mina, according to Sky Sports News.

Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports added that United are "aware it will take world-record bid for a defender for Leicester to be tempted to sell."

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

