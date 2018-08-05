Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils Reportedly Prepare Harry Maguire Bid

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly set to make a bid for Leicester City centre-back Harry Maguire before the close of the Premier League transfer window on Thursday.

The England international has emerged as manager Jose Mourinho's top target ahead of Tottenham Hotpur's Toby Alderweireld and Barcelona's Yerry Mina, according to Sky Sports News.

Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports added that United are "aware it will take world-record bid for a defender for Leicester to be tempted to sell."

