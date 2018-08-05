Chelsea Transfer News: Olivier Giroud Responds to Exit Rumours

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has responded to rumours he could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Frenchman has reportedly emerged as a target for Ligue 1 side Marseille, per the Mirror's Neil McLeman. However, he has said he is not thinking about a return to France.

He told Dauphine Libere (h/t Naveen Ullal at Sport Witness): "I’ve heard a lot of things in the media… In the near future, my goal is not to return to France. For now, I’m a Chelsea player."

