Chelsea Transfer News: Olivier Giroud Responds to Exit Rumours

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IAugust 5, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Olivier Giroud of Chelsea during The Emirates FA Cup Final between Chelsea and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on May 19, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has responded to rumours he could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Frenchman has reportedly emerged as a target for Ligue 1 side Marseille, per the Mirror's Neil McLeman. However, he has said he is not thinking about a return to France.

He told Dauphine Libere (h/t Naveen Ullal at Sport Witness): "I’ve heard a lot of things in the media… In the near future, my goal is not to return to France. For now, I’m a Chelsea player."

    

  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Burnley Sign Ben Gibson from Middlesbrough

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Burnley Sign Ben Gibson from Middlesbrough

    Burnleyfootballclub
    via Burnleyfootballclub

    Live: Chelsea vs. Man City in Community Shield

    Chelsea logo
    Chelsea

    Live: Chelsea vs. Man City in Community Shield

    Daniel Harris
    via the Guardian

    Chelsea Make William Jose Move

    Chelsea logo
    Chelsea

    Chelsea Make William Jose Move

    Naveen Ullal
    via Sport Witness

    Juve Sell Out of Ronaldo Shirts 😲

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Juve Sell Out of Ronaldo Shirts 😲

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale