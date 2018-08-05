Borussia Dortmund to Reportedly Resist Christian Pulisic Bids Amid Exit Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly ready to resist any offers they receive for star man Christian Pulisic late in the transfer window.

According to Simon Jones of MailOnline, the Bundesliga side were considering selling the United States international earlier in the summer, with Chelsea and Bayern Munich both said to be interested.

However, Jones suggested any suitors have missed their chance to sign the 19-year-old because BVB don't have sufficient time to find a suitable replacement.

"Dortmund had hoped to convince Pulisic to stay for the long term but recognise there is a risk of repeating the Robert Lewandowski scenario that rocked the club in 2014," Jones reported. "Then, the Polish centre-forward, their most valued asset, turned down new terms and ran down his contract before joining rivals Bayern Munich on a free."

With that in mind, Dortmund may consider doing a deal similar to the transfer that took Naby Keita from RB Leipzig to Liverpool; the Guinea international agreed to join the Premier League side last summer but only made the move to Anfield in this transfer window.

Dortmund are said to value Pulisic in the region of £60 million, and Bayern are said to have made him their top target for the 2019 transfer window. Men in Blazers would like to see Pulisic in the Premier League:

While the midfielder is already a recognised name among football fans, he is still in the infancy of what is expected to be a brilliant career.

Pulisic doesn't turn 20 until September and has already played 70 league games for Dortmund, as well as 21 matches for the United States. His progress has been rapid, and his talent is there for all to see.

It's why links to clubs like Bayern and Chelsea make sense, and why, according to Jones, teams like Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester United have been tracking the teenager's progress too. Writer Ste Hoare said he would love to see Liverpool make a move for the player:

Another year at Dortmund may be to Pulisic's benefit. He still has a lot of rough edges in his game to smooth down. As WhoScored.com illustrated, he is capricious when setting off on one of his slaloming runs:

It would be preferable for Pulisic to undergo that process at Dortmund, where he will be a key man in a relatively low-pressure environment. A big-money move to a European giant would ramp up expectations on the American regardless of his tender years.

Pulisic needs to improve his decision-making in the final third and carve out a regular role in this Dortmund side in 2018-19. But with his contract set to expire in 2020, keeping him at Westfalenstadion beyond the upcoming campaign will be a challenge for the Bundesliga side.