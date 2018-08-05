Chelsea Reportedly Set to Move for Aaron Ramsey in Latest Transfer Rumours

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Chelsea are reportedly ready to test Arsenal's resolve to keep Aaron Ramsey this summer with a bid before Thursday's transfer deadline.

According to Neil Fissler of the Sunday Express, the Blues and Liverpool both hold an interest in the Wales international, whose contract at the Emirates Stadium is set to expire next summer. Chelsea are said to be ready to offer £35 million for Ramsey on the eve of the transfer window's closure.

"Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has accepted defeat in his interest in Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, who will head to Tottenham—if they can persuade Villa to sell him—so he can play in the Champions League," Fissler said. "Sarri, who has missed out on several Italian targets, will turn to Ramsey, who [has] yet to sign a new deal at Arsenal."

Ramsey is a key man at Arsenal and has played a big part during new manager Unai Emery's first pre-season in charge. However, with his contract extension still unsigned, rumours about a possible departure are rife.

The Gunners boss has made it clear he wants to see the 27-year-old stay at Arsenal:

Ramsey has spent a decade with the Gunners, having joined from Cardiff City when he was a teenager. And while there have been ups and downs for the midfielder, in those 10 years, he's conjured many memorable moments.

From a central position, the Welshman offers so much to the team. While he's tenacious in his defensive work and decent in possession, Ramsey's main asset is getting forward into dangerous positions and taking chances.

Down the years, he's scored a number of crucial goals for the Gunners, including two winners in FA Cup finals. James Benge of the Evening Standard recently pondered Ramsey's legacy in north London:

He was impressive last season too, winning the club's Player of the Year gong in what was a disappointing campaign for the team.

It's easy to see why Sarri would be interested in landing Ramsey too. In Jorginho, he has secured a brilliant deep-lying playmaker. N'Golo Kante, meanwhile, offers a massive defensive presence in front of the back four; a player who can link midfield and attack would be an ideal complement to that duo.

Ramsey's attributes fit that role perfectly, as Squawka Football illustrated:

Arsenal had a similar situation with two key players last summer, as Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez started the season with less than a year remaining on their contracts. It was a big distraction for the club, and while Ozil signed an extension, Sanchez left in January.

Emery has made it clear he wants to tie down Ramsey, and the club would benefit from getting the contract sorted imminently. Even so, selling such an important member of the squad to a local and divisional rival so late in the summer transfer window would not be well received by Arsenal fans regardless of Ramsey's situation.