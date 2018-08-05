Luciano Spalletti Says He Is 'Dreaming' of Luka Modric Signing Amid Rumours

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti has admitted he is "dreaming" that the club can sign Luka Modric from Real Madrid this summer.

Speculation has emerged in recent weeks that the Serie A side want to land the Croatia international in a shock deal from Madrid. When asked about the prospect of a transfer after Inter's International Champions Cup match with Lyon, Spalletti said he'd love to see Modric arrive.

"A player of that calibre would be important for any club, let alone us," he said, per Sky Sport Italia (h/t Chris Burton of Goal). "I will keep on dreaming with the fans. But whatever happens we have all of our cards in order to deal with anything. There are still a few days left in the window and if at the last moment I am given [Lionel] Messi, I would gladly accept that!"

Valerio Pennicino/International Champions Cup/Getty Images

It was reported by Sky Sport Italia's Gianluca Di Marzio recently that Modric was set for showdown talks with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez this week. The midfielder is said to be ready to tell the European champions he wants to embark on a new challenge.

Still, Perez has made it clear he wants to keep the player. "Modric is not leaving Real Madrid," he said recently, per Carlos Forjanes of AS. "He is not leaving unless someone pays the €750 million (£668 million) of his release clause and not a euro less."

As noted below, Modric offered a regular supply line to Madrid's star goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo in another successful campaign for the club:

However, following their third UEFA Champions League win in a row—and fourth in five years—Madrid have undergone a summer of significant transition.

Manager Zinedine Zidane walked away after clinching his third European Cup in a row, while Ronaldo left after nine years for a fresh challenge with Juventus. Now speculation is ramping up that Modric may join him in Serie A.

Losing the Croatian would arguably be as detrimental to the team as Ronaldo or Zidane's departure, as he is the man who knits everything together at the hub of the team. At the World Cup with his country, Modric showed just how influential he can be in midfield:

The midfielder was vital in Croatia making a surprise run to the final of the competition and has shone for Madrid in numerous big games. Against Liverpool in the most recent Champions League final, he controlled the game with such majesty.

Paul Kelso of Sky News commented on his excellent performance from that evening in Kiev:

Inter are back in the Champions League again this season and landing a player with such pedigree in the tournament would be a huge boost for them.

Modric may be 32, but he's in the best form of his life and would potentially forge an awesome midfield partnership with new signing Radja Nainggolan. Still, you sense Real will do all they can to keep the man who has pulled the strings behind their recent dominance at the club for another year at least.