John Wall: DeMar DeRozan Wasn't Shown Loyalty Before Kawhi Leonard Trade

Add John Wall to the list of players who weren't pleased with the way the Toronto Raptors treated DeMar DeRozan before trading him to the San Antonio Spurs.

"It was interesting. In my opinion, I don't think there was loyalty shown on DeRozan's part," the Washington Wizards point guard said Saturday, according to NBC Sports Washington's Chase Hughes. "This is a business and you understand that. [But], if you talk to me man-to-man, then just be honest with me. We're all grown men."

Shortly after the Raptors agreed to send DeRozan to the Spurs in the Kawhi Leonard blockbuster, a slew of NBA players spoke out in support of the All-NBA guard who had evolved into the face of the franchise:

DeRozan later told ESPN.com's Chris Haynes he wished Raptors president Masai Ujiri had been more transparent about the team's intentions:

"I felt like I wasn't treated with what I sacrificed for nine years, with the respect that I thought I deserved. By just giving me the say so of letting me know something's going on or it's a chance. That's all I wanted. That's all I wanted. I'm not saying, 'You don't have to trade me' or ... just let me know something is going on because I sacrificed everything."

He added: "I asked, 'Was I going to be traded? Was there anything going on, if it was a chance I'd be traded?' And on multiple occasions it was, 'No, it was nothing.' If it is, then let the agent know or me know."

With the shock worn off, DeRozan sounded excited to start a new chapter with head coach Gregg Popovich and the Spurs.

"I've always been a fan of Pop," he told Haynes. "There was just something about him from the way he ran his team, the way he coached, his credibility. Everything that stands out about Pop, you just have to love."

