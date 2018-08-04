Mets Fans Offered Free Therapy by Mental Health Marketplace

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The New York Mets may be a mess, but there are now free resources at fans' disposal to deal with the team's descent into the National League East cellar.

According to the Associated Press (via ESPN.com), online health marketplace UMA Health is offering "free, confidential therapy sessions" to Mets fans looking to vent about the team's woes.

The goal, according to UMA, is to "to bring attention to the important role of therapy" and "to eliminate the stigma of going to a therapist."

The Mets, at 44-63, have lost four games in a row and are 5-8 overall since the All-Star break.

On Tuesday, they suffered the worst loss in franchise history when they were throttled 25-4 by the Washington Nationals.