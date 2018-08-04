Melania Trump Issues LeBron James Statement, Willing to Visit I Promise School

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 4, 2018

LeBron James speaks at the opening ceremony for the I Promise School in Akron, Ohio, Monday, July 30, 2018. The I Promise School is supported by the The LeBron James Family Foundation and is run by the Akron Public Schools. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Phil Long/Associated Press

After President Donald Trump took a shot at LeBron James on Twitter, First Lady Melania Trump issued a statement about the Los Angeles Lakers star. 

Per Jonathan Lemire of the Associated Press, Melania's spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham praised James' work in helping America's youth.

"It looks like LeBron James is working to do good things on behalf of our next generation and just as she always has, the First Lady encourages everyone to have an open dialogue about issues facing children today," Grisham said on behalf of Melania. 

Grisham added the First Lady "would be open" to visiting James' I Promise school that opened this week in Akron, Ohio. 

During an interview with CNN's Don Lemon on Monday, James said he felt Trump was using sports to create a divide in the United States. 

"What I've noticed over the past few months," James said. "(Is) he's kinda used sports to kinda divide us, and that's something that I can't relate to."

James' comments prompted Trump to tweet Friday that Lemon made the four-time NBA MVP "look smart, which isn’t easy to do."

The I Promise School, developed by the LeBron James Family Foundation, opened on Monday, with 240 third- and fourth-grade at-risk students in the Akron area receiving an education and support, while the school also offers help for the children's parents.

Related

    Silver Defends LeBron After Donald Trump Insult

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Silver Defends LeBron After Donald Trump Insult

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Is Banking on the Lakers Growing Up on the Fly

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    LeBron Is Banking on the Lakers Growing Up on the Fly

    Silver Screen and Roll
    via Silver Screen and Roll

    Luol Deng Balls Out in NBA Africa Game, JaVale Shoots Threes

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Luol Deng Balls Out in NBA Africa Game, JaVale Shoots Threes

    Silver Screen and Roll
    via Silver Screen and Roll

    The 1 Jersey That Haunts Every Lakers Fan

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    The 1 Jersey That Haunts Every Lakers Fan

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report