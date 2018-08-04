Melania Trump Issues LeBron James Statement, Willing to Visit I Promise School

Phil Long/Associated Press

After President Donald Trump took a shot at LeBron James on Twitter, First Lady Melania Trump issued a statement about the Los Angeles Lakers star.

Per Jonathan Lemire of the Associated Press, Melania's spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham praised James' work in helping America's youth.

"It looks like LeBron James is working to do good things on behalf of our next generation and just as she always has, the First Lady encourages everyone to have an open dialogue about issues facing children today," Grisham said on behalf of Melania.

Grisham added the First Lady "would be open" to visiting James' I Promise school that opened this week in Akron, Ohio.

During an interview with CNN's Don Lemon on Monday, James said he felt Trump was using sports to create a divide in the United States.