Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners Ready to Sell Danny Welbeck Amid Everton Rumours

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Arsenal are ready to sell Danny Welbeck, with Premier League side Everton said to be keen on the England international striker.

Gunners head coach Unai Emery will welcome a bid from the Toffees after telling the former Manchester United attacker he can leave, according to the Times (h/t Metro).

Welbeck is "open to moving on," per Metro, after a slew of injuries have blighted his time in north London.

