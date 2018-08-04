Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners Ready to Sell Danny Welbeck Amid Everton Rumours

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistAugust 4, 2018

MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 03: Danny Welbeck of Arsenal FC in action during the UEFA Europa League 2017-18 semi-finals (2nd leg) match between Atletico de Madrid and Arsenal FC at Wanda Metropolitano on May 03 2018 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Power Sport Images/Getty Images)
Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Arsenal are ready to sell Danny Welbeck, with Premier League side Everton said to be keen on the England international striker.

Gunners head coach Unai Emery will welcome a bid from the Toffees after telling the former Manchester United attacker he can leave, according to the Times (h/t Metro).

Welbeck is "open to moving on," per Metro, after a slew of injuries have blighted his time in north London.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

