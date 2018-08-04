Manchester United Transfer News: Ernesto Valverde Discusses Paul Pogba Rumours

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has discussed speculation linking his side with a move for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Pogba has reportedly already met with Barcelona director of football Eric Abidal, and Valverde was asked about the prospect of the Frenchman moving to the Camp Nou, per Metro:



"Pogba is a great player who is on another team and we are always very respectful of the players on other teams. We respect the player and the teams they are on.

"Is the transfer market closed for signing more players? We'll see how the market is going, but I'm the coach and my idea is to take advantage of the players we have."

Pogba endured a difficult season at Manchester United as he was dropped on several occasions by manager Jose Mourinho. However, he flourished during the summer and helped France win the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

There is no doubting Pogba's talent, but he has been unable to reproduce his best form consistently since returning to Manchester United from Juventus in 2016.

Manager Mourinho has challenged Pogba to reproduce his international form at club level. "I don't think it's about us getting the best out of him. It's about him giving the best he has to give," he told ESPN (h/t Jamie Jackson of the Guardian).

Pogba still managed to contribute 10 assists and six goals in the Premier League last season.

The France international was offered to Barcelona after the World Cup by agent Mino Raiola. The midfielder is said to be open to the move, per Mundo Deportivo (h/t Liam Prenderville at the Mirror).

Barcelona have been busy in the transfer market this summer after seeing midfielders Andres Iniesta and Paulinho depart the Camp Nou.

The Spanish champions have brought in Arthur from Gremio, Bordeaux winger Malcom and Arturo Vidal from Bayern Munich. Central defender Clement Lenglet has also arrived from Sevilla.

The club have also been linked with a move for either Ajax midfielder Frenkie De Jong or Paris Saint-Germain's Adrien Rabiot, per AS (h/t Football Espana).

Midfield has clearly been the focus for Barcelona in this transfer window, and Pogba has the technical ability to slot in at the Camp Nou.

However, the club have already splashed out this summer on four signings, and they may find it difficult to find the huge sum needed to prise Pogba away from Manchester United.