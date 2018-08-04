Barcelona Transfer News: Aleix Vidal's Sevilla Return Close Amid Munir Rumours

Omar Vega/Getty Images

Aleix Vidal has reportedly returned to Barcelona to finalise a move to former club Sevilla, who are said to be eyeing Munir El Haddadi as well.

Per Sport, Vidal has left the team's American training camp after playing in the International Champions Cup friendly against AS Roma. Lluis Miguelsanz of Sport previously reported Sevilla's offer was for both Vidal and Munir and was "too good to turn down."

Per Miguelsanz, Vidal had already committed to Sevilla when they made their move, but Munir needed more time to consider the deal. There's no mention of the forward also returning to Spain in the latest Sport report.

Vidal has been a journeyman for most of his career, dating all the way back to his time as a prospect, when he played for the academies of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

He played for a number of clubs in the lower Spanish leagues and finally broke through at Sevilla, earning a transfer to the Camp Nou in 2015. Originally seen as the back-up to and eventual replacement of Dani Alves, former manager Luis Enrique barely used him, and when Vidal did finally get his chance and started to impress, he suffered a devastating ankle injury.

By the time the 28-year-old was back to his best, Sergi Roberto had established himself as the team's top option at right-back, and the Blaugrana had also invested in Nelson Semedo.

Vidal was excellent during his time in Andalusia, so this is probably the best move for him. At this stage of his career, he needs to play, and he'll certainly have more chances at Sevilla.

Barcelona have focused on clearing out their squad this summer, with Lucas Digne already at Everton and Yerry Mina expected to follow him to the Premier League, per Mundo Deportivo (h/t Dan O'Toole of the Manchester Evening News). A transfer for Vidal shouldn't come as a surprise, as he too was not in line for a big role this season.