Barcelona Transfer News: Aleix Vidal's Sevilla Return Close Amid Munir Rumours

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistAugust 4, 2018

ARLINGTON, TX - JULY 31: Aleix Vidal of Barcelona gestures during a match between FC Barcelona and AS Roma as part of International Champions Cup 2018 at AT&T Stadium on July 31, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)
Omar Vega/Getty Images

Aleix Vidal has reportedly returned to Barcelona to finalise a move to former club Sevilla, who are said to be eyeing Munir El Haddadi as well.

Per Sport, Vidal has left the team's American training camp after playing in the International Champions Cup friendly against AS RomaLluis Miguelsanz of Sport previously reported Sevilla's offer was for both Vidal and Munir and was "too good to turn down."

Per Miguelsanz, Vidal had already committed to Sevilla when they made their move, but Munir needed more time to consider the deal. There's no mention of the forward also returning to Spain in the latest Sport report.

Vidal has been a journeyman for most of his career, dating all the way back to his time as a prospect, when he played for the academies of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

He played for a number of clubs in the lower Spanish leagues and finally broke through at Sevilla, earning a transfer to the Camp Nou in 2015. Originally seen as the back-up to and eventual replacement of Dani Alves, former manager Luis Enrique barely used him, and when Vidal did finally get his chance and started to impress, he suffered a devastating ankle injury.

By the time the 28-year-old was back to his best, Sergi Roberto had established himself as the team's top option at right-back, and the Blaugrana had also invested in Nelson Semedo. 

Vidal was excellent during his time in Andalusia, so this is probably the best move for him. At this stage of his career, he needs to play, and he'll certainly have more chances at Sevilla.

Barcelona have focused on clearing out their squad this summer, with Lucas Digne already at Everton and Yerry Mina expected to follow him to the Premier League, per Mundo Deportivo (h/t Dan O'Toole of the Manchester Evening News). A transfer for Vidal shouldn't come as a surprise, as he too was not in line for a big role this season.

Related

    Mourinho Furious as Pogba Stays on Holiday

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mourinho Furious as Pogba Stays on Holiday

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Arturo Vidal? There Are Players Who Enrich the Style

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Arturo Vidal? There Are Players Who Enrich the Style

    Xavi Hernández
    via MARCA in English

    Mina Agrees Personal Terms with Man Utd

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Mina Agrees Personal Terms with Man Utd

    talkSPORT
    via talkSPORT

    Man Utd Are Yerry Mina's 'Priority'

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Man Utd Are Yerry Mina's 'Priority'

    Naveen Ullal
    via Sport Witness