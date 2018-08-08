Metrics 101: How Many Current NBA Players Are Top 50 of All Time?

2 of 11

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

This is not an attempt to honor every single active player who now enjoys top-100 status. Instead, we're highlighting the players who were already featured in the Legends 100 (spot listed parenthetically) and analyzing their stats since that date to see if they've climbed high enough to enter the top 50.

Spoiler alert: These five haven't.

Carmelo Anthony (No. 68 in 2015)

Per-Game Stats Since 2015: 20.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.5 blocks

Advanced Metrics Since 2015: 17.0 PER, 52.4 TS%, 14.8 WS, 0.094 WS/48, minus-99.0 TPA

Accolades Since 2015: Two-time All-Star

Carmelo Anthony has drawn closer to earning top-50 status, but based on how many people made the jump from outside the top 100 to inside that exclusive club, earning entry would involve dethroning Reggie Miller. And he hasn't done enough since the conclusion of the 2014-15 campaign to merit that type of status increase, even if he's boosted his overall profile.

Anthony's final two seasons with the New York Knicks featured a pair of All-Star appearances that largely rewarded him for his continued scoring excellence. Sure, he jab-stepped his way into too many commandeered possessions, failed to win games at an impressive clip and declined as both a distributor and defender, but he continued to put his patented skill on full display.

It just isn't enough. And frankly, he'd be in the same (banana?) boat even if he had enjoyed a more successful tenure with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Vince Carter (No. 67)

Per-Game Stats Since 2015: 6.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.4 blocks

Advanced Metrics Since 2015: 11.7 PER, 53.0 TS%, 6.9 WS, 0.087 WS/48, minus-11.17 TPA

Accolades Since 2015: None

If Vince Carter were going to make the leap into the top 50, he'd have needed to do so at an earlier stage of his career. While these later years are still impressive for a man entering his fourth decade of life, they've largely been filled with role-player contributions for the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings. He could only do so much while playing a meager 20.1 minutes per game, and "so much" doesn't include jumping past 17 legends of the sport.

Pau Gasol (No. 63)

Per-Game Stats Since 2015: 12.9 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.4 steals, 1.4 blocks

Advanced Metrics Since 2015: 20.4 PER, 54.5 TS%, 19.5 WS, 0.164 WS/48, 415.62 TPA

Accolades Since 2015: One-time All-Star

Pau Gasol has continued to post laudable per-game numbers for both the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs, but it's telling that his coaches have had to gear the systems around him—not to maximize his talents, but to cover up for his glaring weaknesses. Defensive mobility is chief among them, which has forced head coach Gregg Popovich to figure out how to let Gasol cover a set area of the court while the rest of the unit flits around him and engages in extra motion.

Numbers are rarely empty, but they can be misleading. Such is the case here. Just as one example, Gasol continued to post those strong per-game marks in 2017-18 while the Spurs saw their net rating dip by 2.9 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor.

The sustained individual excellence is enough to push him closer to the sought-after status—I waged an internal battle over whether he has, in fact, surpassed Miller for No. 50—but the team effects don't quite get him there.

Manu Ginobili (No. 75)

Per-Game Stats Since 2015: 8.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.2 blocks

Advanced Metrics Since 2015: 14.8 PER, 55.3 TS%, 8.9 WS, 0.115 WS/48, 102.22 TPA

Accolades Since 2015: None

We have to talk about Manu Ginobili since he was already part of the top 100 back in 2015, but he isn't earning much more than a cursory mention. His role with the San Antonio Spurs has become more specialized than ever, allowing him to remain effective in limited action while failing to generate enough run to skyrocket up the all-time standings.

Fortunately, there's no shame in settling in as a top-100 lock with a career extending into his 40s.

Tony Parker (No. 60)

Per-Game Stats Since 2015: 10.1 points, 2.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.1 blocks

Advanced Metrics Since 2015: 14.3 PER, 52.4 TS%, 10.3 WS, 0.107 WS/48, minus-173.35 TPA

Accolades Since 2015: None

Tony Parker's decline has come quickly. Without a lightning-quick first step that allows him to dictate the spatial construction of half-court attacks, he's been forced into more disadvantageous looks. In 2017-18, the San Antonio Spurs realized just how far he had fallen and removed the franchise icon from the starting lineup in favor of Dejounte Murray—a clear indication he wasn't climbing any higher on the all-time hierarchy.

The French floor general enjoys an indelible resume filled with success, but the last three years haven't added much to those coffers. He's treading water (at best) in this conversation.