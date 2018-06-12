Metrics 101: Where Does Kevin Durant Rank Among All-Time SFs After Finals MVP

10 of 10

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Years Played: 2004-Current

Teams: Cleveland Cavaliers (2004-10, 2015-18), Miami Heat (2011-14)

Career Per-Game Stats: 27.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.8 blocks

Career Advanced Metrics: 27.7 PER, 219.4 WS, 0.238 WS/48, 9.2 BPM, 7,772.68 TPA

Career Accolades: 14-time All-Star, One-time scoring champion, Three-time NBA Champion, 13-time All-NBA, Six-time All-Defensive, Three-time Finals MVP, Four-time MVP, Rookie of the Year

At this point, the competition isn't particularly close. Maybe it would've been if Larry Bird had been able to stay healthy throughout his career, but LeBron James keeps expanding the gap as he refuses to succumb to Father Time.

Most players are supposed to begin declining as they work through their age-33 seasons. James is doing the opposite, despite the remarkable amount of mileage he's accumulated with eight consecutive trips to the NBA Finals, international adventures and an unwillingness to sit out for sustained stretches of any given season. In his 15th NBA go-round, he led the league in minutes played, suited up in all 82 games and then operated at arguably the highest level of his career while willing his Cleveland Cavaliers back to the biggest stage.

Only one knock exists against James now: his record in the Finals.

He's an unimpeachable scorer, even if that's never been his primary method of domination. He might be the best distributor in NBA history, given the high degree of difficulty, wide variety and pinpoint precision of his feeds. He's a remarkable defender, though his effort levels have (understandably) slipped in recent seasons. The only boogeyman is the losses when the lights are brightest...except he's still played at a high individual level and has been the underdog more often than not.

"I think it's very unfair to put it solely on LeBron James, six Finals losses," Jon Barry told Bleacher Report's Howard Beck as part of a panel examining the superstar's legacy. "In 2011, I think he had a lot to do with that [loss]. But all the other ones, he got a lot of inferior teams to the NBA Finals. It's not his fault that the Eastern Conference was as weak as it was."

Losing so many times in the final round does have to matter, at least to some extent. But so does getting to that biggest stage, since a player should never be penalized for working deeper into the playoffs and then falling harder against a historically great opponent. Would James' legacy really have been aided by failing to even get to the finals a few of those times?



When the Finals record is the only knock against this small forward—and it's one steeped in logical fallacies—his historical placement should be pretty secure.

Adam Fromal covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter: @fromal09.

Unless otherwise indicated, all stats courtesy of Basketball Reference, NBA.com, NBA Math or ESPN.com.