Steven Matz Put on 10-Day DL by Mets with Forearm Injury; Corey Oswalt Recalled

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 3, 2018

PITTSBURGH, PA - JULY 26: Steven Matz #32 of the New York Mets pitches in the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on July 26, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The New York Mets announced starting pitcher Steven Matz was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday because of a flexor pronator strain in his left arm. 

New York recalled starter Corey Oswalt to fill the void on the 25-man roster.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

