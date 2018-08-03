Steven Matz Put on 10-Day DL by Mets with Forearm Injury; Corey Oswalt Recalled

Steven Matz Put on 10-Day DL by Mets with Forearm Injury; Corey Oswalt RecalledAugust 3, 2018
Justin K. Aller/Getty Images
The New York Mets announced starting pitcher Steven Matz was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday because of a flexor pronator strain in his left arm.
New York recalled starter Corey Oswalt to fill the void on the 25-man roster.
