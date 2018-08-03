Steven Matz Put on 10-Day DL by Mets with Forearm Injury; Corey Oswalt Recalled

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The New York Mets announced starting pitcher Steven Matz was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday because of a flexor pronator strain in his left arm.

New York recalled starter Corey Oswalt to fill the void on the 25-man roster.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.