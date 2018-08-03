BIG3 League Basketball 2018 Results: Trilogy Beat Ball Hogs to Open Friday Slate

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Boston's TD Garden hosted the penultimate week of BIG3 regular-season play Friday night as two playoff spots remained up for grabs following an action-packed Week 6 in Toronto.

While The 3-Headed Monsters and Power had locked up postseason berths entering Friday's slate, Tri-State, 3's Company and the Killer 3s were all vying for opportunities to chase a championship with the start of the playoffs on the horizon.



Elsewhere, Ball Hogs, Ghost Ballers and Trilogy were all playing for pride as they entered the evening in a three-way tie for last place at 1-5.

Here's a look at how everything shook out in Boston.

Trilogy 51, Ball Hogs 45

Trilogy avoided tumbling into the cellar with a come-from-behind 51-45 win over Ball Hogs in the evening's first tilt.

Despite trailing by six points at halftime, Trilogy mounted a major charge in the second stanza behind the contributions of three double-figure scorers.

Derrick Byars paced the victors with 17 points, while Al Thornton (12 points), Rashad McCants (10 points) and James White (10 points) also made significant contributions.

On the flip side, Andre Owens and DeShawn Stevenson led Ball Hogs with 14 points apiece.

The Ball Hogs will hope to avoid finishing 1-7 when they wrap up their regular season in Week 8 against Power.