Jason Kidd Says He's Interested in Coaching Warriors After Steve Kerr

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Soon-to-be Hall of Fame point guard and former NBA head coach Jason Kidd still has some major coaching aspirations.

In an interview with Yahoo Finance (h/t Dan Feldman of Pro Basketball Talk), Kidd expressed interest Friday in potentially coaching the Golden State Warriors in the future: "One day, I'll come back and hopefully coach in the Bay Area. This has always been home. And so hopefully maybe in high school, maybe in college. Or maybe if Steve Kerr ever decides to stop coaching, I can maybe help out with the Warriors one day."

Kidd was fired as head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks last season following a 23-22 start.

In parts of four seasons with the Bucks, Kidd went 139-152 with two playoff appearances. He coached the Brooklyn Nets for one season in 2013-14, finishing 44-38 and advancing to the second round of the playoffs.

Before becoming a coach, the 45-year-old Kidd spent 19 seasons in the NBA as a player with the Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, New Jersey Nets and New York Knicks.

Kidd was a 10-time All-Star and one-time NBA champion, and he will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September as part of the Class of 2018.

While Kidd's resume is impressive, the Warriors aren't in any hurry to part ways with Kerr.

In four seasons, Kerr boasts a 265-63 record, and he has led the Dubs to four consecutive NBA Finals appearances, including three championship wins.

Last month, the 52-year-old Kerr signed a contract extension, although the terms of the deal aren't known.

There is no end in sight to Kerr's tenure, but he has battled health issues in recent years with back issues and complications from back surgery forcing him to miss time during the regular season and playoffs.

If Kerr's health forces him to retire eventually, Kidd could be a great fit for the Dubs due to his status as a San Francisco native.