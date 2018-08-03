Justin Watkins Arrest Details Revealed After Kidnapping Charge

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 3, 2018

GAINESVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 07: Florida Gators helmets sit on the field after the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 7, 2015 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)
Rob Foldy/Getty Images

New details emerged Friday regarding the recent arrest of former Florida Gators football player Justin Watkins.

According to Matthew Head of First Coast News, an unnamed 18-year-old woman told police that Watkins punched and choked her while holding her against her will on July 20.

The woman said she escaped after spraying Watkins with mace she found in her purse.

Watkins has been charged with felony false imprisonment of an adult and domestic battery by strangulation, as well as two misdemeanor counts of battery causing bodily harm.

Watkins announced July 27 that he was leaving the University of Florida following his arrest.

The woman said Watkins became angry when another Gators football player liked her photos on Instagram.

She told Watkins that she had never met the player before, which allegedly led Watkins to FaceTime the player.

When the player told Watkins that he had never met the woman, Watkins allegedly said, "If you don't tell the truth, I'll kill her."

Watkins was previously arrested in May after allegedly kicking a woman's car and breaking her phone.

He was set to enter his freshman season at Florida after playing cornerback and wide receiver at East Ridge High School in Clermont, Florida.

