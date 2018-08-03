Gabriel Jesus, Manchester City Agree New 5-Year Contract

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Manchester City announced on Friday that Gabriel Jesus has signed a new five-year contract at the club.

The Premier League champions put out the following clip noting the Brazil international's extension:

Jesus arrived at City in January 2017 and made an immediate impact in English football. Last season, he was a key part of the record-breaking side that coasted to the title, amassing a record 100 points in the process.

While he missed a spell of the 2017-18 campaign through injury, Jesus still managed to get on the scoresheet 17 times in all competitions. He also helped City win the Carabao Cup in the same campaign.

"I would like to thank the fans for the welcome and for how well they have treated me," he told the club's official website after the deal was confirmed. "I can say that it was the best decision I've made in my life to come to Manchester City because whilst I'm here I'm improving as a professional and as a person."

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Since arriving at City, the Selecao star has been a massive influence on the team:

Jesus is typically in competition with Sergio Aguero for a spot in the starting XI under Pep Guardiola, with the latter arguably one of the greatest players ever to play for the Manchester outfit.

While Aguero may still have the edge over Jesus in terms of finishing, the Brazilian brings many positive attributes to the point of the attack. The way he presses, stretches defenders and drops off to find space make him such a difficult man to pin down.

There are still things for the 21-year-old to learn at this point in his career.

He struggled for Brazil at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia:

Still, you sense the youngster is ready to have a memorable campaign, especially if he can avoid the injury issues that have blemished his previous two.

Aguero entered his 30s earlier this summer, so more responsibility will fall on Jesus in this season and throughout the duration of his contract.

If he can make some adjustments and become more ruthless in front of the net, the supply line of Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane should ensure the goals flow for the Brazilian at the Etihad Stadium for years to come.