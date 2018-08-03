Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Marcos Rojo Exit, PSG

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly joined the race for Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo alongside Marseille, Zenit St Petersburg and Everton.

According to The Sun's Mike McGrath, the overseas trio have joined the Toffees in expressing interest in the Argentinian, who has been informed he can leave Old Trafford this summer despite signing a three-year deal in March.

Provided the right offer comes in, United boss Jose Mourinho is said to be prepared to let him go as he looks to change things up in his back line.

