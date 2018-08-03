Rougned Odor 1st Player in MLB History to Walk 5 Times, Hit HR in Game

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor punched his name into the history books Thursday during a 17-8 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

According to MLB Stat of the Day, he became the first player in Major League history to finish a game with a home run and five different non-intentional walks. He also scored three runs and tallied three RBI in the contest.

Odor was far from the only Rangers player to enjoy a successful day at the plate, as the team exploded for 18 hits and three home runs in all. Jurickson Profar and Joey Gallo also went deep in the blowout win that saw Texas score in every inning it batted but the fifth and push across seven runs in the second alone.

Odor’s performance was a rare bright spot for the Rangers this season considering they are 47-63 and sitting in last place in the American League West.

ESPN Stats and Info pointed out he is in impressive company when intentional walks are factored into the equation:

Odor isn’t exactly known for his eye at the plate, making the five non-intentional walks all the more jarring. Levi Weaver of The Athletic noted Odor posted a mere 22 walks in 150 games throughout the 2016 season.

He is seeing the ball particularly well, though, and Thursday’s showing was part of a continued ascension:

Unfortunately for Odor and the Rangers, it is too little and too late in terms of their playoff chances, but the second baseman etched his name in baseball’s history books alongside some of the best to ever play the game.