Preseason College Football Rankings 2018: Teams That Will Exceed Expectations

Even before Thursday's release of the Amway Coaches Poll, debate was swirling around college football fanbases regarding which teams would achieve success in 2018.

While expectations are high for most of the programs in power conferences, there are a few teams in the top 25 creating tempered hopes on their campuses because of past disappointments.

Some programs further down the rankings set high expectations for themselves, but the same views aren't shared on a national stage.

Below is a look at a few teams who should exceed expectations in the upcoming season.

Teams That Will Exceed Expectations

Michigan

Expectations for the Michigan Wolverines have been high since Jim Harbaugh took charge as head coach, but he hasn't delivered a collection of performances capable of challenging college football's top programs.

After winning 10 games in each of his first two seasons with the maize and blue, Harbaugh's team went 8-5 a year ago to add more pressure to the upcoming campaign.

Even though the Wolverines haven't been a true contender for the College Football Playoff and are 1-5 against Ohio State and Michigan State under Harbaugh, they're still expected to be near the top of the polls in 2018.

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Ole Miss transfer Shea Patterson should be the answer to Michigan's quarterback conundrum, as he's a dynamic playmaker with the ability to change the game with one flick of the wrist, which is something that couldn't be said about Wilton Speight a year ago.

No matter what happens September 1 at Notre Dame, Michigan has the opportunity to build confidence and set the stage for an impressive stretch run, as it plays five home games from September 8 to October 13.

Of course, the Wolverines could start out 7-0 and none of the results will matter if they can't get past Michigan State, Ohio State and Penn State.

The back end of Michigan's schedule is loaded with the top teams in the Big Ten, but with a competent quarterback leading the offense and an impressive defense full of returners wreaking havoc, they could be in the mix for a playoff spot in December.

Mississippi State

The combination of first-year head coach Joe Moorhead and experienced quarterback Nick Fitzgerald could propel Mississippi State near the top of the SEC West.

The Bulldogs put their potential on display during Dan Mullen's final season in charge a year ago, as they pushed Alabama to its limits and ended up in the TaxSlayer Bowl, where they defeated Louisville.

Moorhead, who was the offensive coordinator at Penn State, should have the offense that suits Fitzgerald's talents, which could lead to another successful season for Mississippi State.

Sam Craft/Associated Press

With one of the top signal callers in the country at the helm, the Bulldogs should get off to a strong start ahead of their September 29 clash with Mullen's Florida Gators in Starkville, Mississippi. Auburn comes to Davis Wade Stadium the week after and a trip to LSU follows after a bye week.

If Mississippi State is able to win at least two of those three contests, it will be in good position to reach near the top of the SEC West.

Outside of the Egg Bowl against Ole Miss, the November 10 visit to Alabama will be the toughest test for the Bulldogs in the second half of the season.

Putting up a 9-3 or 8-4 season is what most expect out of Mississippi State because of how competitive its division is, but if the Bulldogs put everything together early under Moorhead, they could do much more damage.

A 10-win season and a spot in one of the marquee bowls isn't out of the question, and there's a chance the Bulldogs come into Bryant-Denny Stadium undefeated with an opportunity to shake up the hierarchy of the SEC.

