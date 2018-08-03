Lakers News: Latest Buzz on Luol Deng, Joel Berry and More

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Luol Deng was once a solid NBA player who was good enough to make the All-Star team twice during his tenure with the Chicago Bulls.

However, after signing a contract with the Los Angeles Lakers in the summer of 2016, the 33-year-old Deng has done little with the team.

He does not appear to have a future with the Lakers, but he has gone on record saying he would like to show the team that he can still play and make a contribution.

"I know the level I can play at and the decision is something they came up with, whatever the criticism or the plan is, none of it was my decision, people need to understand that," Deng said, per Stuart Hess of Independent Online. "They can say whatever they want, I know I can play the game, they see me at practice every day. If it was a game thing then come out and say it, but the honest truth, it's the decision they made."

Deng made his remarks while preparing to play in the 2018 NBA Africa Game. He has been named the captain of Team Africa, and that game will tip off Aug. 4 at 10 a.m.

Deng told Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com in November that he wanted to be moved if the Lakers were not going to play him, but they did not trade him.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka will have a chance to see Deng play in the NBA Africa Game. Perhaps Deng can make his case in the showcase game for the Lakers or another team that decides to give him an opportunity.

Joel Berry II hopes to do more than make an impression with the Lakers when he goes to training camp later this fall.

Even though he was not drafted out of North Carolina, he feels thrilled that the organization signed him as a free agent, and he has big plans for the upcoming season.

"My goal is not just to make it to the NBA, but be somebody one day. That's what I'm striving for. I'm going to set high goals for myself and I want to be in the talks of winning Rookie of the Year. I know that's a long way and I have to do a lot, but those are the goals I want to set for myself," Berry said, per Drew Ruiz of HoopsHype.com.

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

While it never seemed likely, Shaquille O'Neal created quite a stir when he told TMZ that the retired Kobe Bryant was going to return to the NBA.

The playful O'Neal likes to have fun, and this appeared to be one of those cases. Vanessa Bryant, Kobe's wife, scotched the O'Neal announcement when she went on Instagram to deny the story.

"Kobe will not be coming out of retirement to play again. He doesn't want to play again and frankly we really enjoy spending time together as a family without the crazy game schedule interfering with birthdays, holidays and special events," Vanessa Bryant said (h/t TMZ Sports).

Bryant's wife has spoken, and that should be the end of the "Kobe returns" scenario.