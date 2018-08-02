Top JUCO Prospect DE Jermaine Johnson Commits to Georgia Football

Photo Credit: Isaiah Hole, 247Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs' future defensive line became all the more terrifying for opposing quarterbacks Thursday.

According to Rusty Mansell of 247Sports, Independence Community College defensive end Jermaine Johnson joined the SEC school's 2019 recruiting class. Johnson checks in at 6'6" and 250 pounds and is the No. 1 overall JUCO player in his class, per 247Sports.

"It was amazing, everything about that trip was amazing," Johnson said of his trip to Georgia's Big Reveal weekend, per Mansell. "That trip sealed the deal for me."

Mansell noted Johnson plans on enrolling in late December, which will have him primed to compete in next year's spring practices as he battles for playing time along the Bulldogs defensive front.

Georgia sits atop the country in 247Sports' composite team rankings for the 2019 recruiting class after it finished first in the 2018 rankings. That success on the trail is a testament to head coach Kirby Smart's recruiting ability and the juggernaut he is building in Athens.

The Bulldogs reached the College Football Playoff title game last season before losing to Alabama in overtime in heartbreaking fashion and are primed for additional success in the coming years with so many talented newcomers.

Johnson figures to be a part of that as a versatile defensive playmaker who could line up as a defensive end or outside linebacker depending on the game situation.