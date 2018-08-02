Ed Orgeron's Closed Captioning on YouTube Is Hilarious

John Amis/Associated Press

Louisiana State University head coach Ed Orgeron is legendary for his speaking voice, which can make some of the things he says very difficult to understand.

In fact, Orgeron's voice is so distinctive that it appears to have broken the closed captioning function on YouTube:

The 57-year-old Orgeron has become a cult figure because of his unique post-game ramblings that send fans scrambling to translate. He's also been a good sport about it by letting his players get in on the act:

LSU has had no problems executing on the field since Orgeron took over as head coach in 2016. He has a 15-6 record with the Tigers so far, including a 9-4 mark in 2017.