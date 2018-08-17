Ranking the 10 Greatest Dodgers Players of All Time

0 of 10

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Dozens of All-Stars and Hall of Famers have donned the Los Angeles Dodgers uniform throughout the franchise's long, illustrious history.

Our challenge was narrowing that massive field to 10 of the greatest players who ever put on the blue-and-white jersey. The result was a fascinating mix of superstars across several eras, from the 1930s to the 1970s and all the way to today.

An important note: The list is limited to players. Otherwise, legendary broadcaster Vin Scully and longtime manager Tommy Lasorda would be included.

And with names such as Mike Piazza, Orel Hershiser and Maury Wills not making the cut—often because of longevity, in their cases—you know it's a stacked group among the top 10. Awards, records and All-Star nods all factored into the choices.