Manchester United Transfer News: Jerome Boateng, Anthony Martial Swap Dismissed

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Bayern Munich chief executive officer Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has indicated the German giants don't want to swap Jerome Boateng for Manchester United forward Anthony Martial and will instead only accept a cash deal.

Bild (h/t Sport Witness) reported Bayern value centre-back Boateng at €55 million (£49 million), and Rummenigge told the newspaper why Martial isn't a good enough sweetener: “We have four outside forwards: Ribéry, Robben, Coman and Gnabry. And Davies also comes. You must not overdo it. That’s what some clubs do, but it’s a problem for the coach.”

Add to that the fact Martial is said to be priced at €65 million (£57.8 million), and it means Die Roten would have to pay out more for what they appear to see as an unnecessary addition.

Sport Witness mentioned Paris Saint-Germain's standing interest in Boateng and cited the availability of Rummenigge to comment to Bild as potential evidence they were attempting to coax the French outfit into action:

United have been linked with a number of central defenders this summer and are still attempting to find the best combination from Jose Mourinho's current squad.

There's a general consensus 2016 signing Eric Bailly is up to the desired standard, but Chris Smalling and Phil Jones have long had question marks over their names, while Victor Lindelof and Marcos Rojo have shown promise.

The Red Devils sold Daley Blind back to Ajax earlier this summer and have brought Diogo Dalot in from Porto to offer competition at right-back, but a world-class presence at centre-back has long been lacking at Old Trafford.

Boateng, a six-time Bundesliga champion and 2014 World Cup winner with Germany, could provide exactly that, though PSG appear to pose some genuine competition, per Fox Sports:

The 29-year-old could achieve the rare career milestone of representing both sides of the Manchester divide, having spent a single season with rivals City in 2010-11, when he won the FA Cup under Roberto Mancini.

The Times' Paul Hirst reported Mourinho's relationship with Martial had reached an "all-time low" after the 22-year-old failed to fly back to the United States for the last week of their pre-season tour following the birth of his second child.

This latest hiccup may have only encouraged Mourinho further to want to part ways with the former Monaco starlet, and Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News noted he wasn't free from blame for past controversies:

But it doesn't seem like Bayern will be the ones to grant Martial an exit route or give United the outlet they need to send the forward elsewhere while gaining something in return.

Boateng has been touted as available during this transfer window and would give United something they very much need were he to arrive, although Bayern's lack of interest in Martial may rule out the chance of a deal.