Brittney Griner Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Cherelle Watson on Instagram

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Phoenix Mercury star center Brittney Griner announced her engagement to girlfriend Cherelle Watson on Thursday via Instagram.

According to TMZ Sports, "Griner and Watson—who met as students at Baylor back in the day—have been dating for years and have been pretty much inseparable ever since."

Griner, 27, is averaging 20.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game for the Mercury this year as one of the WNBA's top centers. She's a five-time All-Star and won a title in 2014, though now she's truly put a ring on it.