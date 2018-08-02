USA Today Preseason College Football Rankings 2018: Twitter Reacts to Amway Poll

USA Today Preseason College Football Rankings 2018: Twitter Reacts to Amway PollAugust 2, 2018
The first Amway Coaches Poll of 2018 was released on Thursday by USA Today, giving college football fans their first look at how the nation's top teams stack up with less than a month to go before the season officially begins.
Alabama topped the rankings by an overwhelming margin with 61 of the 65 first-place votes. Clemson (3) and Ohio State (1) were the other teams to receive votes, while Georgia and Oklahoma round out the top five.
Let's take a look at some notable reactions to the inaugural poll from across Twitter.
George Schroeder of USA Today provided the full ballot, compete with where teams closed out the 2017 rankings and a full list of the others receiving votes:
George Schroeder @GeorgeSchroeder
The preseason Amway Coaches poll by @usatodaysports is out: 1. Alabama gets 61 of 65 first-place votes 2. Clemson 3. Ohio State 4. Georgia 5. Oklahoma 6. Washington https://t.co/x8XGpXtVXX https://t.co/Gz2EdK2o7P
Fellow USA Today college football writer Paul Myerberg broke it down by conference:
Paul Myerberg @PaulMyerberg
Breakdown by conference ... SEC: 5 (ranked 1, 4, 10, 18, 24) B10: 5 (ranked 3, 7, 9, 12, 14) B12: 5 (ranked 5, 16, 20, 21, 25) ACC: 4 (ranked 2, 8, 17, 19) P12: 3 (ranked 6, 13, 15) Independent: 1 (ranked 11) MWC: 1 (ranked 22) AAC: 1 (ranked 23)
As usual, the SEC was well represented both in the poll and among the others receiving votes, as SECunleashed laid out:
SECunleashed @SECunleashed
SEC teams ranked in the Top 25 of the 2018 Amway Coaches Poll 1. Alabama 4. Georgia 10. Auburn 18. Mississippi St 24. LSU Others receiving votes: 26. South Carolina 27. Florida 31. Texas A&M 43. Kentucky
Turning our attention to the Big Ten, Dan Hope of ElevenWarriors.com raised an interesting point regarding the placement of Ohio State at No. 3. The poll's release comes just one day after head coach Urban Meyer was placed on paid leave:
Dan Hope @Dan_Hope
Ohio State ranked No. 3 in the preseason Coaches Poll. (I would venture to guess that most, if not all, of the votes were cast before yesterday's Urban Meyer news) https://t.co/5lSHlhdkhf
Meanwhile, it will be a tough road ahead for another high-profile Big Ten team, as Zach Shaw of CBSSports.com explained:
Zach Shaw @_ZachShaw
Michigan opens the preseason ranked 14th in the Coaches Poll. Wolverines will face No. 3 Ohio State, No. 7 Wisconsin, No. 9 Penn State, No. 11 Notre Dame and No. 12 Michigan State.
And rounding out our roundup of reactions, the UCF Football Twitter page offered up the following thread in response to their placement at No. 23 on the heels of an undefeated season:
UCF Football @UCF_Football
Reason No. 130 why there’s no complacency around here. https://t.co/NfxM4Y9cQF
UCF Football @UCF_Football
No team in the last decade that finished undefeated has started the following season outside the top 20...until now
UCF Football @UCF_Football
The only undefeated teams in the last 15 years to start the following season outside the top 5 had lost their starting QB: 04-05: Auburn (J Campbell) 04-05: Utah (A Smith) 06-07: Boise (J Zabransky) 08-09: Utah (B Johnson) 10-11: TCU (A Dalton) 10-11: Auburn (C Newton)
UCF Football @UCF_Football
Here’s where teams with a new head coach, but a returning QB ranked at the end of ‘17 and to start ‘18: -Mississippi State: 20 👉 18 -Florida State: NR 👉 19 -UCF: 7 👉 23
Looking ahead to the start of the season, No. 1 Alabama will open the year against Louisville on Sept. 1 as they set their sights on another national title.
Meanwhile, the opening week will also feature four matchups of teams ranked in the coaches poll:
- No. 6 Washington vs. No. 10 Auburn in Atlanta
- No. 8 Miami vs. No. 24 LSU in Arlington
- No. 14 Michigan at No. 11 Notre Dame
- No. 17 Virginia Tech at No. 19 Florida State
OddsShark has Alabama (+175) as the overwhelming favorite to win the national championship, with Clemson (+600), Ohio State (+700) and Georgia (+750) also among the favorites.
Bama Ranked No. 1 in Preseason Coaches Poll