USA Today Preseason College Football Rankings 2018: Twitter Reacts to Amway Poll

The first Amway Coaches Poll of 2018 was released on Thursday by USA Today, giving college football fans their first look at how the nation's top teams stack up with less than a month to go before the season officially begins.

Alabama topped the rankings by an overwhelming margin with 61 of the 65 first-place votes. Clemson (3) and Ohio State (1) were the other teams to receive votes, while Georgia and Oklahoma round out the top five.

Let's take a look at some notable reactions to the inaugural poll from across Twitter.

George Schroeder of USA Today provided the full ballot, compete with where teams closed out the 2017 rankings and a full list of the others receiving votes:

Fellow USA Today college football writer Paul Myerberg broke it down by conference:

As usual, the SEC was well represented both in the poll and among the others receiving votes, as SECunleashed laid out:

Turning our attention to the Big Ten, Dan Hope of ElevenWarriors.com raised an interesting point regarding the placement of Ohio State at No. 3. The poll's release comes just one day after head coach Urban Meyer was placed on paid leave:

Meanwhile, it will be a tough road ahead for another high-profile Big Ten team, as Zach Shaw of CBSSports.com explained:

And rounding out our roundup of reactions, the UCF Football Twitter page offered up the following thread in response to their placement at No. 23 on the heels of an undefeated season:

Looking ahead to the start of the season, No. 1 Alabama will open the year against Louisville on Sept. 1 as they set their sights on another national title.

Meanwhile, the opening week will also feature four matchups of teams ranked in the coaches poll:

No. 6 Washington vs. No. 10 Auburn in Atlanta

No. 8 Miami vs. No. 24 LSU in Arlington

No. 14 Michigan at No. 11 Notre Dame

No. 17 Virginia Tech at No. 19 Florida State

OddsShark has Alabama (+175) as the overwhelming favorite to win the national championship, with Clemson (+600), Ohio State (+700) and Georgia (+750) also among the favorites.