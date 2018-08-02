Chelsea Transfer News: Michy Batshuayi Eyed by Atletico Madrid in Latest Rumours

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid are reportedly eyeing a loan move for Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi as they are struggling in their attempts to sign Nikola Kalinic from AC Milan.

According to Marca, Olivier Giroud is also on the La Liga outfit's radar, but Batshuayi may be a better target given he is more likely to be available on loan.

The Belgium international spent the second half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund, where he thrived before picking up an injury.

Under former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte he was barely used, and the 24-year-old could be attracted by the prospect of more game time at the Wanda Metropolitano.

There have been reports recently that new Blues boss Maurizio Sarri has promised Batshuayi more game time in the coming campaign, per Simon Johnson in the Evening Standard.

He could potentially even become the first-choice striker at Stamford Bridge, as his competition, Giroud and Alvaro Morata, mustered only 14 goals between them last term in 44 Premier League appearances for Chelsea.

There has been talk that Chelsea could sign Gonzalo Higuain from Juventus, but the Argentinian is on the verge of joining Milan:

That move could facilitate Kalinic's departure from the San Siro to Atleti, as Higuain will likely become first choice at the San Siro.

But if the Madrid club fail to sign the Croatia international Chelsea may have to brace themselves for a move from Atleti to get Batshuayi.