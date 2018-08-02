Preseason College Football Rankings 2018: Predicting AP Top 25 After Amway Poll

Preseason College Football Rankings 2018: Predicting AP Top 25 After Amway PollAugust 2, 2018
The Amway Coaches Poll has Nick Saban's Alabama as the No. 1 team in the nation, and it would be a major shock if the Crimson Tide didn't hold the same position when the Associated Press poll is released on Aug. 20.
The Amway Top 25 was released Thursday, and the Tide are in the top spot for the fifth consecutive year. A year ago, Alabama came into the season with the motivation of having lost the national championship game to Clemson.
A strong comeback in the second half of the title game against Georgia prevented that scenario from happening again. Alabama won the title game over Georgia in overtime, giving Saban his fifth national championship with the Tide and sixth overall.
Here's a look the Amway rankings, followed by our projections for the AP Top 25.
Amway Coaches Poll
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Ohio State
4. Georgia
5. Oklahoma
6. Washington
7. Wisconsin
8. Miami
9. Penn State
10. Auburn
11. Notre Dame
12. Michigan State
13. Stanford
14. Michigan
15. Southern California
16. TCU
17. Virginia Tech
18. Mississippi State
19. Florida State
20. West Virginia
21. Texas
22. Boise State
23. Central Florida
24. LSU
25. Oklahoma State
A year ago, Saban had tapped Jalen Hurts to continue his run as the Crimson Tide's quarterback, but this year Hurts is battling Tua Tagovailoa for the No. 1 spot.
Tagovailoa was the architect of the team's 26-23 comeback victory over Georgia in the College Football Playoff title game, and he displayed a powerful arm and excellent athleticism. Tagovailoa should emerge as the starter, but Hurts will also see action throughout the year.
Running back Damien Harris is sure to be one of Alabama's key players, as he is coming off a 1,000-yard rushing season that included a 7.4 yards-per-carry mark and 11 touchdowns.
Clemson was beaten by Alabama in a national semifinal game, but Dabo Swinney brings another talented team to compete this season and it would not be a shock to see the Tigers make it back to the CFP.
The Tigers have a quarterback battle on their hands between incumbent Kelly Bryant and true freshman Trevor Lawrence. Running back Travis Etienne is one of the most exciting and productive runners in the nation, and it would not be a surprise if he was a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate this season. Etienne rushed for 766 yards and 13 touchdowns last year while averaging 7.2 yards per carry.
The defense is sure to provide the signature for the Tigers this season, and they return defensive ends Clelin Ferrell (18.0 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks) and Austin Bryant (15.5 TFL, 8.5 sacks).
Georgia had a 13-point second-half lead over Alabama in the title game and also held a three-point edge in overtime before Alabama ultimately figured it out and won the national title.
That means Bulldogs have unfinished business. It starts with sophomore quarterback Jake Fromm, who displayed excellent talent and poise a year ago.
Fromm comes into the season having completed 62.2 percent of his passes for 2,615 yards with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. While Fromm no longer has Sony Michel or Nick Chubb to hand the ball off to, he does have sophomore D'Andre Swift. He ran for 618 yards and averaged 7.6 yards per carry and also caught 17 passes out of the backfield.
The loss of linebacker Roquan Smith would be too much for most teams to overcome, but Georgia's defense has plenty of talent to overcome that loss. Cornerback Deandre Baker is one of the best cover men in the nation, while safety J.R. Reed is physical and instinctive.
Baker had three interceptions and nine passes defensed a year ago, while Reed had 79 tackles, two interceptions, five passes defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
Projected AP Top 25 Poll
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Georgia
4. Ohio State
5. Washington
6. Miami
7. Auburn
8. Wisconsin
9. Oklahoma
10. Notre Dame
11. Penn State
12. Michigan State
13. Stanford
14. Michigan
15. Virginia Tech
16. Mississippi State
17. USC
18. Boise State
19. Florida State
20. Texas
21. Oregon
22. TCU
23. Florida
24. West Virginia
25. Texas A&M
